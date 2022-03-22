Brokerages Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target at $36.67

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

HYFM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

