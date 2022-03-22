Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Target Price at $33.90

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

