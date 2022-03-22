Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

NYSE:FSS opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

