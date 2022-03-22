Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.25 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

CXDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

