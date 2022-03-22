Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

