Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,431 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

