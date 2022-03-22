Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.63 and a 200 day moving average of $570.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

