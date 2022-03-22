Denali Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,938.69 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,322.74 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,933.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,863.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

