Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.68 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

