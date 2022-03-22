Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 6,416 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $345.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.