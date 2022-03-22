Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

