OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -223.08. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.79 and a 12-month high of C$2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.