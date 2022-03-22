Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

