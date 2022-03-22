Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.60 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share by the home improvement retailer on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:KGF opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.65) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 328.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.67) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.12) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.67 ($5.00).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.