Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Announces $0.49 Dividend

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

NRDBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.23.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

