Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2145 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE UBP opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

