UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

