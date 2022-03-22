UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Issues Earnings Results

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.
NASDAQ:URGN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29.
In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
URGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
