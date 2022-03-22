WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.
NASDAQ WW opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $717.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.