WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

NASDAQ WW opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. WW International has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $717.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

