Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $28,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $216,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

