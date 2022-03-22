Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $37,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.