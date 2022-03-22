Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,188 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

MTX opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

