Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,560 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $34,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 2,708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 328,682 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after acquiring an additional 226,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

