Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.45 on Friday. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

