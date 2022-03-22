International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

