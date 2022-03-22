Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

