Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

