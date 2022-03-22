International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

