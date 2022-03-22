Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $44.20 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $44,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average is $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

