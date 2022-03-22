Arweave (AR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47.78 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $33.18 or 0.00077372 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $47.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave's total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave's official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave's official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave's official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

