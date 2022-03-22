Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 11,184 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,999,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of ADI opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

