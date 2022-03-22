MakiSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $188,115.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $188,115.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.30 or 0.07009454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.83 or 0.99964045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042762 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

