$0.84 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $19.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $382.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.31 and a 200 day moving average of $392.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

