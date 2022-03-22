Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 159,377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.