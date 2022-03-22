Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 1,009 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $49,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

