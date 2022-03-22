Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Coupa Software stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

