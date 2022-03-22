The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear stock opened at $143.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lear by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.