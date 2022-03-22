1,700 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

