Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Announces None Dividend of $4.00

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17.

Wingstop has raised its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

WING opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.23. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

