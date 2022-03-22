Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AVID stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

