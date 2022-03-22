Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,231 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

