Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of ACP opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
