Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of ACP opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.