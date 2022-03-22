Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

