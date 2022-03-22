Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Holdings Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKNO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 66.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 145,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 90.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TKNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

