Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

