Denali Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 844.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 113,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

