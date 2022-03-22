Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in General Motors by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

