Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

