Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $304.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.