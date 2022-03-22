Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issues Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

