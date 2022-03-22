Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.
KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
